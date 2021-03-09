in Latest, Video

Meghan & Oprah deliver empty interview. Harry is a PROP in their show

50 Views

Meghan & Oprah deliver empty interview. Harry is a PROP in their show

The Duran: Episode 907

The latest episode of the vapid Harry and Meghan saga shows they’ve replaced the Kardashians as the world’s biggest reality show

The latest episode of the vapid Harry and Meghan saga shows they’ve replaced the Kardashians as the world’s biggest reality show

Follow RT on The ridiculously contrived gossip session exposed the mendacity of Harry, Meghan and Oprah much more than it did the racism of the royal family. We learned next to nothing, and nobody comes out of it with any credit.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The DuranOprahPrince Harry.Meghan

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Pope in Iraq between the minaret and the bells

Kamala speaks with Netanyahu as tensions with Iran grow