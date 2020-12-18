Julian Assange requests pardon from President Trump
Julian Assange formally requested a pardon from President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning, the Gateway Pundit can now reveal. People from across the political spectrum have called on President Trump to pardon the WikiLeaks founder, citing the importance of the freedom to publish. Assange’s fiancé Stella Morris, the mother of his two young children, has…
James O’Keefe strikes again…
Call between Wikileaks Julian Assange and Cliff Johnson, lawyer In Clinton State Dept Assange warns State Department upcoming leak of classified information [WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y.-Dec. 16, 2020] Project Veritas released today an exclusive audio tape of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaking in 2011 with State Department attorney Cliff Johnson, pleading with the government lawyer to act to contain the release of information classified by the U.S.
