America’s Forgotten Fight for Universal Progress (Anton Chaitkin Lecture)

Does the United States hold within it the moral fitness to survive?

If this question is to be answered in the affirmative, then it will be due to the rediscovery and application of the founding political economic traditions that gave rise to the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and economic identity as a nation premised on a commitment to unbounded scientific and technological progress.

In this presentation, renowned historian Anton Chaitkin delivers a an exciting lecture hosted by the Rising Tide Foundation and Canadian Patriot Review showcasing his newly published book “Who We Are: America’s Fight For Universal Progress vol. 1”. In this class, Anton delivers an in depth historical overview of the rise of the American System as a mortal threat to all British Systems of economics premised on speculation, money worship, free trade and personal hedonism.

Anton Chaitkin’s new book can be purchased in Kindle or Paperback here: https://whowearebook.com/

Matthew Ehret is the co-founder of the Rising Tide Foundation and Canadian Patriot Review whose book series the Untold History of Canada can be purchased here.

