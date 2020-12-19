WEF predicting a cyber attack and power grid shutdown.. Hmmm?

It looks like the WEF are amazingly psychic or the are creating the dire future. It seems the plandemic and now the cyberdemic are tools to drive us into the great reset.

From the WEF:

There is a war going on and it is not Russia it is the globalists. They are going to pretend we are being attacked by Russia. Then they are going to turn off the power to create their to starve us all in the “Dark Winter”

“I believe that there will be another crisis,” WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens stated on July 8 2020. “It will be more significant. It will be faster than what we’ve seen with Covid. The impact will be greater and, as a result, the economic and social implications will be even more significant.”

Then, that same day, Klaus Schwab said, “We all know — but still pay insufficient attention to — the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack. To use the COVID-19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cybersecurity community can draw and improve our unpreparedness for a potential cyber-pandemic.”

5 1 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report