Joe Rogan joins GETTR. Twitter continues to implode
BREAKING: Joe Rogan joins GETTR as Twitter censorship intensifies
As Twitter continues to ban users from its platform, podcast superstar Joe Rogan announced on Sunday that he has set up a GETTR account. “Just in case shit over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well. Rejoice!” Rogan wrote on his GETTR account Sunday afternoon.
