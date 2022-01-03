The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Chaos in Amsterdam & “Sir” Tony Blair
The Duran: Episode 1183
Watch: Dutch Police Use Attack Dogs Against Anti-Lockdown Protesters
Amid the Omicron Covid variant spread, and despite an emerging consensus that this latest variant is not very severe in terms of individual impact and hospitalizations, lockdowns are returning to much of Europe, but so are fierce protests. Remember, all of this is for your “safety” …
