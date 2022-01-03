in Latest, Video

Chaos in Amsterdam & “Sir” Tony Blair

The Duran: Episode 1183

Watch: Dutch Police Use Attack Dogs Against Anti-Lockdown Protesters

Amid the Omicron Covid variant spread, and despite an emerging consensus that this latest variant is not very severe in terms of individual impact and hospitalizations, lockdowns are returning to much of Europe, but so are fierce protests. Remember, all of this is for your “safety” …

The Duran

