The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Huge protests in Amsterdam. Police turn against protesters
***News Topic 679***
Police set dogs on protesters at massive anti-lockdown rally
Police set dogs on protesters at massive anti-lockdown rally (VIDEOS)
Amsterdam police deployed a drone that warned demonstrators to leave the area of the banned gathering A huge crowd of people opposing the Dutch government’s Covid-19 restrictions gathered on Sunday near the National Museum in Amsterdam. The protest, which had been banned by the authorities, quickly descended into violence.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Thank you for this video Alex.
What the people need to do is to arm themselves and hit back.
In Germany, more and more people attack the police! MDR reports: After the attack on police officers during a corona check in Annaberg-Buchholz, an investigation team was set up on the instructions of the Chemnitz Police President Carsten Kaempf. Attack after breaking up a party: On the weekend, police officers broke up a party in a discotheque on Lindenstrasse in Annaberg-Buchholz. A group of around 25 people attacked the police during the identity check. A 60-year-old policeman was hit and kicked while lying on the ground and had to be hospitalized with minor injuries. According to the police, several bottles… Read more »
DIE WELT REPORTS:
In 2020, there were 225 attacks daily against police officers in Germany.
Attacks against police officers have increased alarmingly since the beginning of the pandemic.
Not only at public events, but also in their daily work, the police officers face anger and brutality.
RT FRANCE REPORTS: According to a poll, 34% of (US) Americans believe that violence against the government is justifiable – Jan. 3, 2022, 19:26 A Washington Post poll conducted last December shows that one in three (US) Americans believe violent action can be justified. A year after the Washington violence where pro-Trump protesters broke into the Capitol building and clashed with law enforcement, a December poll by The Washington Post and the University of Maryland shows that 34 % of Americans justify violent action against the government. In 1995, two polls placed them between 9 and 13%. In 2015, they were 23%… Read more »
Yes!
I agree with them!
Those in the government that oppress the people, need to be taught a very harsh lesson so they will never forget that they have been elected to SERVE THE PEOPLE!
And not vice versa. The people are not there to serve the bonzos at the top.