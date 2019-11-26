Jeffrey Epstein victim says paedo raped her & bragged about Prince Andrew

A VICTIM of sex beast Jeffrey Epstein has told how he raped her on his private island — then bragged about his friendship with Prince Andrew. Chauntae Davies revealed the billionaire paedophile boasted about his links to Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and adorned his mansions with their pictures.

His ex-masseuse also provided The Sun on Sunday with never-before-seen photographs of Epstein and his ex Ghislaine Maxwell at his Caribbean lair.

Cops nicked Epstein in July just five days after Chauntae gave evidence against him to the FBI.

Now, for the first time, she reveals how Epstein used his relationship with the Duke of York to lure young girls.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun on Sunday after the royal’s car-crash BBC interview, she said: “I was very aware of Jeffrey Epstein’s friendship with Prince Andrew and Fergie right away.

“It was one of several bragging tactics he used to further induce his power and privilege. He bragged a lot.

