James Corbett and Dan Dicks speaks about how to travel as freely as possible, without answering too many private questions from law enforcement, in this case, the RCMP, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

in the article, James Corbett: Non-compliance at Travel Checkpoints – #SolutionsWatch (video), Corbett has appropriate video links to different sites and writes the following:

For the better part of a century, the image of a uniformed policeman stopping citizens on the street with the words “May I see your papers, please?” has been shorthand for a tyrannical police state. But here we are in COVID-1984 where this is happening on a daily basis in many places around the globe. This week on #SolutionsWatch, James talks to Dan Dicks of PressForTruth.ca about his own experience at such a travel checkpoint in Canada, and what it shows us about how non-compliance can work.

Kristian Kahrs describes himself as a former NATO aggressor and warmonger in Kosovo, turned into a warrior for peace, democracy, and freedom of speech. Kristian is a Norwegian living in Belgrade, Serbia, and there is more about him on his website ohrabrenje.com , the Serbian word for encouragement, where you can sign up for his newsletter . Also, follow Kristian on Gab Telegram , and VK

