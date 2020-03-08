Italy Places Milan Region Under Quarantine As First Covid-19-Linked Death Reported In Latin America: Live Updates

Six more cases test positive in San Francisco…first case confirmed in Washington DC…

Summary:

21 cases confirmed aboard ‘Grand Princess’

First death reported in Latin America

2 dozen American tourists quarantined on cruise ship

Illinois confirms sixth case, shuts Chicago school

South Korea reports 367 new cases raising total to 7,134

US Marine in Virginia catches coronavirus

San Francisco confirms six new cases

Italy quarantines half the country

British Columbia confirms six cases

Spain quarantines town

First case in Washington DC

US death toll hits 19 as two more cases in WA.

New York cases hit 76

Australia reports third death

* * *

Update (2000ET): Though the coronavirus has spread more slowly across the warmer climate of Latin America, the first fatality linked to Covid-19 on the continent has just been reported by the Argentinian health ministry.

ARGENTINA CONFIRMS FIRST DEATH IN LATIN AMERICA OF PATIENT DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS – HEALTH MINISTRY STATEMENT

In other news, the Washington Post reports that two dozen American tourists are being quarantined on a cruise ship in the Egyptian city of Luxor, according to two passengers, as Egyptina health officials confirmed 33 new cases of the virus on Saturday.

South Korea, meanwhile, just reported another 367 Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 7,134.

According to the Chicago Tribune, students and staff at a Chicago public school have been asked to stay home next week while the school undergoes a “deep clean”. They’ve also been advised to stay at home and not leave until mid-March, after a classroom assistant – a previous passenger on the Grand Princess before disembarking on Feb. 21.

The special education teacher at Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park has been hospitalized since becoming the sixth positive case in the state of Illinois – with all the cases having been identified in Cook County.

Students and staff at the school have been asked to stay in self-quarantine until March 18, unless directed otherwise by the department of public health.

Looking back, over the last 24 hours, four more deaths have been recorded in the US, two in Florida, and two in Washington State from the same Kirkland nursing home as earlier deaths.

The first case confirmed in Washington DC has been described as a resident in his 50s who appears to have contracted the virus in late February, when he started feeling ill. Health officials said the man likely didn’t attend the AIPAC conference where several infected individuals attended.

In other US news, a US Marine in Virginia has tested positive at Fort Belavoir. Officials at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the Virginia Department of Health are working with state and federal officials to take care of the soldier and ensure the virus doesn’t spread.

Gov. Ralph Northam has been briefed on the situation and the state currently says the risk to the public is low, according to NBC News.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/leader-italys-democratic-party-tests-positive-covid-19-live-updates

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report