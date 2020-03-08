Bill Clinton Boffed Monica To 'Manage Anxieties' – So What Was Hillary Doing?

“We all bring our baggage to life and sometimes we do things we shouldn’t do.”
According to Bill Clinton, his affair with 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky helped him deal with the stress of being president, according to AFP.
Clinton made the admission in a four-part Hulu documentary released Friday about the scandal that resulted in his impeachment.
In the four-part Hulu series, Clinton describes his sexual relationship in the 1990s with the then 22-year-old White House intern as something he did “to manage my anxieties for years.”
He said it had been motivated by life’s “pressure and disappointments and terrors, fears of whatever” and said he felt “terrible” that the affair had defined Lewinsky’s life. –AFP (via Yahoo)
“We all bring our baggage to life and sometimes we do things we shouldn’t do,” Clinton said, adding “It was awful what I did.”
Which begs the question; why wasn’t Hillary – who thought she was cut out to lead America, unable to ‘manage’ her own husband’s anxieties?
Were Bill’s needs the rust-belt of their marriage – totally ignored by power-hungry Hillary? Or the Benghazi of their dead bedroom – totally abandoned when she was needed most? Or was it always just an ‘arrangement’ between two sociopaths bent on world domination, and Bill just got caught?
Either way, that’s enough cursed images flashing through one’s brain for now.
Hillary, meanwhile, said she felt “devastated and so personally hurt” when Bill told her about the affair.
They both talk about how Hillary told him to inform their daughter Chelsea before the news became public.
“So, I did that, which was awful,” said the ex-president. “What I did was wrong. I just hated to hurt her,” he added.
Bill Clinton said nobody in his position would have thought about the risks they were taking by having the affair.
“It is you feel like you are staggering around, you have been in a 15-round prize fight that was extended to 30 rounds and here is something that will take your mind off of it for a while. That is what happens,” he explained. –AFP
Hillary was probably Arkansiding people to allay her fears and anxieties. Always gives me an air of a dominatrix does Hillary. An Elizabeth Bathory kind of dominatrix.
If my memory serves me right Mr. Clinton had a well publicised affair before the Monica episode, about the time of his nomination as Democrat candidate, so all his heart searching talk about contrition is pure humbug.
He has been reported as having MANY adulterous encounters throughout his married life. See, for instance, the documentary “The Clinton Chronicles”, which exposes the long list of women involved in adultery with the man, and of people suffering untimely deaths associated with the infamous name.
Pure, wicked hypocrisy.
Bill Clinton is still lying !! Any anxiety would have been from being found out that he and Ollie North were importing thousands of tonnes of South and Central America
s hard drugs via CIA and military planes into Colorado and Arkansas . Read all about it in Cathy Obrien and ex CIA Mark Phillips book “Trance Formation of America ” Good ol
boy Govenor Clinton from Arkansas , and thats only the beginning .
There was no “affair” with Monica Lewinsky. If a man has an affair he takes the girl out to dinner or at least shows her some affection. Monica dropping to her knees shows what a love sick puppy she was, and an even sicker man he was for taking advantage of her like that.