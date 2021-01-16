Is This A Psyops Operation! Who Is Really Behind The Capitol Riot?

January 6th: ANOTHER FRAME UP | Rudy Giuliani | Ep. 102 Ep. 102 Don’t forget to comment below with your Common Sense and subscribe to my podcast at www.RudyGiulianiCS.com ► Connect with Rudy Giuliani on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/RudyGiuliani ► Conne

With the new release of declassified information, it looks like main stream media have been lying to the public. If they are capable of hiding the truth about Russiagate, Obamagate, the steel dossier to scam the public to create reason to impeach Trump the first time then why would they not do it a second time?

There seems to be a lack of moral compass with the main stream media, democratic party and some republicans. What are they really capable of doing to deceive the public to further their own aims?

Why was a BLM activist helping to lead the insurrection at the Capitol!

