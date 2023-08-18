in Latest, Video

Idiot Leftist Attempts To Justify Shoplifting

50 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Idiot Leftist Attempts To Justify Shoplifting

Link to the entire body of my published work: https://www.infotextmanuscripts.org/links.html Buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ITMA Paypal donations: itsthatmanagain[AT]yahoo.com

This one speaks for itself.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

riotsleftismtheftshoplifting

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Demographic crisis in Ukraine