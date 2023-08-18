in Latest, Video

Rus Prepares Storming Kupiansk; Ukr Preparing “Last Ditch” Attack to Save Offensive, US Intel Doubts Ukr Success; China Economy

311 Views 6 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Rus Prepares Storming Kupiansk; Ukr Preparing “Last Ditch” Attack to Save Offensive, US Intel Doubts Ukr Success; China Economy
Topic 941

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photios
Photios
August 18, 2023

10 weeks = 2.5 months, not weeks! 🙂

0
Reply

Idiot Leftist Attempts To Justify Shoplifting

Lukashenko; 250K reserves, Russia south, Poland west. WaPo, grim Kiev results. Blinken Pakistan. U/1