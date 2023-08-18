The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Lukashenko; 250K reserves, Russia south, Poland west. WaPo, grim Kiev results. Blinken Pakistan. U/1
Topic 1059
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
It appears Russia is opening a new front in the north. If this happens, and they begin to gain territory in the direction of Kiev, it is going to create massive political pressure on Ukraine as the population of Kiev begin to panic….