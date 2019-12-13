Irish nationalists win more seats than pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland FOR FIRST TIME EVER

Voters in Northern Ireland have elected more Irish nationalists than pro-British unionists to the UK parliament in the 2019 general election for the first time; all 18 seats are now decided.

Sinn Féin, the largest nationalist party, held on to its seven seats with the fellow pro-Irish Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) winning two seats, combining to overtake the Democratic Unionist Party who lost two, leaving them with just eight seats.

The cross-community Alliance Party, which has moved to a position of neutrality on the union won the final constituency, meaning anti-Brexit MPs now form the majority in Northern Ireland.

https://www.rt.com/uk/475773-irish-nationalists-unionists-election/

