in Latest, Video

Northern Ireland riots continue. British and Irish leaders call for calm

62 Views

Northern Ireland riots continue. British and Irish leaders call for calm
The Duran: Episode 936

Northern Ireland riots: 14 police officers injured and three 14-year-old boys arrested during Belfast disorder

Northern Ireland riots: 14 police officers injured and three 14-year-old boys arrested during Belfast disorder

A further 14 police officers have been injured as violence continues to plague Northern Ireland’s streets. olice today appealed to parents, guardians and community leaders “to use their influence to ensure we do not see a repeat of such ugly scenes” after trouble flared in Belfast and Coleraine.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The DuranNorthern Ireland

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Kerry Lunges Into India With Anti-BRI Agenda Bringing Green Suicide for All

Sofagate: EU Humiliates Itself All Over Again