EU Throws Tantrum, Threatens UK over Food Supplies to Northern Ireland
EU to launch legal action against UK ‘very soon’ over Brexit grace period extension
EU to launch legal action against UK ‘very soon’ over Brexit grace period extension – CityAM
The EU will launch legal action against the UK “very soon” over Britain’s extension of a grace period for checks on goods heading to Northern Ireland, the vice president of the European Commission has said. Maros Sefcovic told the Financial Times the decisions announced by the UK government yesterday had been a “very negative surprise”.
The EU has certainly got its priorities in order,to waste much needed money on legal action against the UK,while they cant even roll out the vaccine,and peoples livelyhoods go to the wall,and the people of Europe need this money to get back on their feet,the EU has become a disorganised shambles under frau Von de Leyen..