Iranian President pledges support in phone conversation with Assad

Iran has pledged to stand by Syria but did not threaten any retaliatory action against the United States.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has had a phone conversation with his Syrian counter-part Bashar al-Assad.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, Iran pledged its support to Syria in the face of unprovoked US aggression.

The official press release from Syria is reproduced below in its entirety:

“Damascus, SANA- President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday received a phone call from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who expressed strong condemnation of the outrageous US aggression on the Syrian territories. President Rouhani said that this aggression constitutes a blatant violation of the Syrian sovereignty and all the international laws and conventions. The Iranian President stressed that Iran stands by the Syrian state in its war against terrorism and in the initiatives it proposes to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Syria that would lead to stopping the bloodshed of the Syrians. For his part, President al-Assad affirmed that the US failed in achieving the goal behind this attack which is raising the morale of the US-backed terrorist gangs. He affirmed that the Syrian people and army are determined to eliminate terrorism in every part of the Syrian territories. President al-Assad thanked the Iranian leadership and people for their continued standing by the Syrian people in the face of the terrorist war which is backed by many Western and regional states”.

It is wise to remember at that although at times Iranian diplomatic language can be more flamboyant than that of Russia, Iran and Russia are essentially saying the same thing.

Both countries have pledged continued and indeed upgraded support to their Syrian partner, but neither have promised any direct or even indirect retaliatory measures against the United States.

Both countries have remained calm in the face of US provocation.

This should not surprise anyone who is familiar with the general patterns in Russian and Iranian strategic geo-political methodology.