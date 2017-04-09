Bloody Palm Sunday: Multiple terrorist attacks kill Christians in Egypt (VIDEO)

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Terrorists have killed 30 people and injured 50 at the St. George Coptic church in Tanta, Lower Egypt. Another attack at St. Mark’s Church in Alexandria has claimed the lives of 16 and wounded 66.

The attacks came as Christians celebrated Palm Sunday liturgy, the Sunday prior to Easter, when Jesus Christ entered Jerusalem.

An obscure Salifist group called Liwa al-Thawra had initially claimed responsibility for the attack. The group is linked to the illegal Muslim Brotherhood, an extremist sectarian Sunni party banned in Egypt, Syria, Algeria and elsewhere.

Now ISIS have emerged to claim responsibility for the attacks in both Alexandria and Tanta.

#BREAKING: Death toll rises to 21 in Church bombing, north of #Cairo, Egypt — Health Ministry official. pic.twitter.com/tdWGFkWDCW — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) April 9, 2017

The second terrorist attack took place a police station, also in Tanta.

This has all the hallmarks of a calculated set of attacks designed to frighten and intimidate Christians on a holy day and restrict the ability of secular Egyptian law enforcement to react to the attack.

Two further terrorist attacks have occurred, this time in Alexandria. 16 are reported killed with 66 injured.

A suicide bombing has taken place at Saint Mark’s Coptic church in Alexandria with a further blast reported in Shohada street.

Today’s events bear a frightening resemblance to extremist attacks on Christians which became commonplace during the brief rule of Egypt by Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Morsi between 2012 and 2013.

After Barack Obama withdrew support for Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, terrorists became emboldened in a campaign of slaughter against Christians.

Today’s attack comes two days after America’s bombing of the secular Syrian Arab Republic.

As many feared, Christians throughout the Middle East will be among the first to suffer in the aftermath of America’s attack on a secular, multi-faith Arab state which has emboldened Salafist terrorists throughout the region.