Identity of Schiff’s “whistleblower” leaks out. Deep ties to Nuland, Biden, Rice & Brennan (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the Real Clear Investigations (RCI) released a detailed examination of evidence that seems to support much of the speculation as to the real identity of the whistleblower that got the impeachment ball rolling after President Trump’s now-infamous “Ukraine call.”

Ciaramella worked for disgraced former CIA Director John Brennan, and his name has been whispered for weeks that he was indeed the Schiff protected “whistleblower”.

Trump officials are fairly confident that it’s him, and that the MSM has known it is Ciaramella for a while now, but has curiously not leaked his name, or reported on this story.

Support Free Speech:

Subscribe to The Duran on YouTube – Find us on BitChute.

The Duran Audio Podcast:

Follow on Soundcloud – Subscribe on iTunes.

Via NOQ Report…

The purpose of being a “whistleblower” is to expose wrongdoing perpetrated by people in power whose actions are being concealed from the public, oversight officials, and/or law enforcement. It is never to be used for political gain, whether personal or on behalf of others. It is also not supposed to be used as a ploy against one’s political opponents or the political opponents of those with whom the whistleblower is attached.

In other words, blowing the whistle is not supposed to be weaponized for political purposes, but if it turns out CIA operative Eric Ciaramella is the Ukraine whistleblower, his report can only be viewed as an attempted political assassination. We know this because he has been actively involved in multiple attempts to take down the President even before he was elected. He is the “Deep State” pawn many on the right have condemned, a pawn who has reported multiple instances of the President’s “wrongdoings” which invariably turned out to be false.

If anyone can be less credible than Adam Schiff, it’s Eric Ciaramella. When other news outlets pointed out the whistleblower was a Democrat, I shrugged. No big deal. A person’s allegiance to an opposing party does not eliminate credibility in and of itself. But when it was revealed that he worked for former Vice President Joe Biden, his credibility started slipping away, even in the eyes of skeptics like me. Now, we’re learning he has a long history of attempts to expose President Trump, including getting fired from the NSC for leaking information to the press. His attachments to John Brennan, Adam Schiff, Susan Rice, and others who have worked against the President is the cherry on top of the obliteration of his credibility.

The more we learn about him, the easier it is to understand why Democrats have pulled back on having him as part of the impeachment inquiry at all in spite of his whistleblower complaint being the catalyst for the whole debacle.

How ‘Whistleblower’ May Be Outed: Ties to Biden, Brennan, Schiff’s Staff, Etc. The official added that it soon became clear among NSC staff that Ciaramella opposed the new Republican president’s foreign policies. “My recollection of Eric is that he was very smart and very passionate, particularly about Ukraine and Russia. That was his thing – Ukraine,” he said. “He didn’t exactly hide his passion with respect to what he thought was the right thing to do with Ukraine and Russia, and his views were at odds with the president’s policies.” “So I wouldn’t be surprised if he was the whistleblower,” the official said. In May 2017, Ciaramella went “outside his chain of command,” according to a former NSC co-worker, to send an email alerting another agency that Trump happened to hold a meeting with Russian diplomats in the Oval Office the day after firing Comey, who led the Trump-Russia investigation. The email also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had phoned the president a week earlier.

It’s clear Democrats want to distance their inquiry (and themselves) from Ciaramella because he represents and unambiguous demonstration of the political motivations behind the Obama administration’s initial investigation into Russian collusion, the Mueller investigation, and now the impeachment inquiry. Moving forward on impeachment based on the word of Ciaramella is like initiating a study to prove tobacco is healthy because of a report presented by Philip Morris.

CDN wrote up an interesting piece on Ciaramello:

Eric Ciaramella, Schiff’s ‘whistleblower Eric Ciaramella was a CIA analyst and expert on Ukraine and Russia. He was detailed to the Obama White House NSC as Director of Baltic and Eastern European Affairs including Ukraine. Ciaramella was a known Susan Rice protege. He is said to have traveled to Ukraine with Vice President Joe Biden twice. He was a close associate of State Department anti-Trump partisan Victoria Nuland. Ciaramella was involved in the 2016 correspondence about the $1 billion dollar loan guarantee Biden held up until prosecutor Victor Shokin was fired. Ciaramella was said to be traveling with Biden on that trip. He was certainly in the loop on all things Ukraine. Including disinformation on Paul Manafort and Trump passed to Victoria Nuland by Ukrainian sources. Clinton donor Victor Pinchuk sent Ukrainian Member of Parliament Olga Bielkova to meet with Ciaramella. One day before Bielkova also met with infamous John McCain aide David Kramer.

Ciaramello is not confirmed as the whistleblower, but all circumstantial evidence points squarely at him. We may never hear the official word on it because doing so would paint the Democrats’ impeachment narrative as one built like a house of cards.

The sheer fact the alleged whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella, had attempted on multiple occasions to frame the President is enough to destroy the entire impeachment narrative. This is the boy who cried wolf every chance he got.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!