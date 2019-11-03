in Links, Latest

Rage With The Machine? 90's Resistance Band Reunites To Do Establishment Bidding In 2020

1 Comment

Legendary 1990s band Rage Against The Machine has been triggered into reuniting ahead of the 2020 election in order to #resist four more years of Donald Trump – perhaps the most anti-establishment, ‘outsider’ president in US history.

The band will initially play three shows “along or near the Mexican border,” according to Consequence of Sound,  where they’ll surely explain their silence in 2011 when the Obama administration was called out by the ACLU for family separation and sticking migrant kids in cages (though Tom Morello did accuse Obama of war crimes.)

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/rage-machine-90s-resistance-band-reunites-do-establishment-bidding-2020

TrumpRage Against The Machine

BobValdez
Guest
BobValdez

(Yawn) Boring.

Next.

November 3, 2019

