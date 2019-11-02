Trevor Noah Asks Hillary: "How Did You Kill Jeffrey Epstein?"

In what was oh-so-transparently aimed a debunking a so-called “right-wing-conspiracy,” Daily Show host Trevor Noah jokingly asked, during an interview with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on Thursday, “How did you kill Jeffery Epstein?”

“I have to ask you a question that has been plaguing me for a while: How did you kill Jeffrey Epstein?“ asked Noah to laughter from the New York studio audience.

“Because you’re not in power, but you have all the power. I really need to understand how you do what you do, because you seem to be behind everything nefarious, and yet you do not use it to become president.”