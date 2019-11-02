in Links, Latest

Trevor Noah Asks Hillary: "How Did You Kill Jeffrey Epstein?"

In what was oh-so-transparently aimed a debunking a so-called “right-wing-conspiracy,” Daily Show host Trevor Noah jokingly asked, during an interview with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on Thursday, “How did you kill Jeffery Epstein?”

I have to ask you a question that has been plaguing me for a while: How did you kill Jeffrey Epstein? asked Noah to laughter from the New York studio audience.

“Because you’re not in power, but you have all the power. I really need to understand how you do what you do, because you seem to be behind everything nefarious, and yet you do not use it to become president.”

“Honestly, what does it feel like being the boogeyman to the right?” the host asked.

