Hungary PM Orban blasts EU ideological & economic war against his country
Hungary’s PM condemns EU’s ‘ideological war’ after bloc seeks two-month delay to country’s recovery-plan talks
Hungary’s Viktor Orban has accused the European Union of engaging in an “ideological war” after the bloc sought to delay talks over his country’s recovery plan, amid ongoing disagreement about Budapest’s new anti-LGBTQ+ law.
