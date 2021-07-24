in Latest, Video

Hungary PM Orban blasts EU ideological & economic war against his country

Hungary PM Orban blasts EU ideological & economic war against his country

Hungary’s PM condemns EU’s ‘ideological war’ after bloc seeks two-month delay to country’s recovery-plan talks

Hungary’s PM condemns EU’s ‘ideological war’ after bloc seeks two-month delay to country’s recovery-plan talks

Hungary’s Viktor Orban has accused the European Union of engaging in an “ideological war” after the bloc sought to delay talks over his country’s recovery plan, amid ongoing disagreement about Budapest’s new anti-LGBTQ+ law.

Alex Christoforou

