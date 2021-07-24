in Latest, Video

Erdogan visits occupied Cyprus, presses for two state solution

The Duran: Episode 1046

Turkey is straddling a fine line between being friend or foe to the US, EU, and NATO

Follow RT on Turkey has violated UN Resolutions by opening portions of occupied Cyprus to development, while providing security for the US withdrawal in Afghanistan and NATO’s eastern flank. How long can it sustain this Jekyll and Hyde act? Turkey seems conflicted over which role it wants to play when it comes to its US, EU, and NATO allies.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

