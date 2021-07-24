Erdogan visits occupied Cyprus, presses for two state solution
The Duran: Episode 1046
Turkey is straddling a fine line between being friend or foe to the US, EU, and NATO
Follow RT on Turkey has violated UN Resolutions by opening portions of occupied Cyprus to development, while providing security for the US withdrawal in Afghanistan and NATO’s eastern flank. How long can it sustain this Jekyll and Hyde act? Turkey seems conflicted over which role it wants to play when it comes to its US, EU, and NATO allies.
