Tokyo proves Olympic Games are a losing deal
The Duran: Episode 1047
Tokyo’s Olympic flame burns at last after subdued ceremony
Tokyo’s Olympic flame burns at last after subdued ceremony
TOKYO — The 2020 Tokyo Games kicked off on Friday with virtually no spectators, a reduced contingent of athletes, and subdued performances to acknowledge the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the Olympics by a year. The opening ceremony included a moment of silence for the 4 million people who have died in the pandemic.
G’day! Aussie city Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics after ‘foregone conclusion’ vote
G’day! Aussie city Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics after ‘foregone conclusion’ vote
Brisbane will host the 2032 edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, it has been announced, following an ‘uncontested vote’ in Tokyo. It will see the Games return to Australia for the first time since Sydney 2000.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.