How Debt Makes Some People POOR and Other People RICH

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.The situation with debt has become a point of focus in 2020. We have watched credit card debt, and student debt, mortgages, and all other forms increase to unimaginable levels.
Ownership — A fake religion
“The earth is the Lord’s, and all it contains.” 1 Corinthians 10:26
Wealth is the excess property we hoard above what is needed to enjoy a comfortable life.
And so, human nature being what it is, we seek to enrich themselves upon the misery of those with less education, less wealth or less whiteness of skin. The end result being a three-class society.
Conservative class — Top forth of society who hoard 75% of wealth
Liberal class — Middle forth of society who hoard 25% of wealth
Socialist class — Bottom half of society who suffer all the poverty.
Make no mistake, if you desire the ownership of wealth, than you consider yourself equal with God and most deserving of all the wealth, power, glory and deadly force that your brains and sex appeal can muster.
If everyone desired to own only enough property for a comfortable life, all wealth would be kept flowing throughout the economy, and more then enough funds would there be to have Medicare for all, end poverty, end global warming and have free vacations using mass transit.