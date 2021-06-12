How CHINA Took Over While America’s Elite Sleep: Gen. Robert Spalding

Is globalization breaking down before our eyes? Kyle Bass sits down with retired Brigadier General Robert Spalding to discuss what’s really happening inside China. Spalding spent years living in China as Defense Attache in Bejing and served as the chief China strategist for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs. Spalding brings his deep knowledge of the people, culture, economy, and military posture of China to the table in discussing the multifaceted threat to the US posed by the rising Asian superpower in the US China trade war. Filmed on September 27, 2019 in Washington D.C.
