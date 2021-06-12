Google Censors video critical of Google! Google is an internet search engine operation, the reach of its services effectively rendering it a public service provider. Google owns YouTube in a conflict-of-interest acquisition via corporate-controlled/influenced US courts, in 2006. https://w…

Google has in bad faith censored this video critical of its conflict-of-interest media control. Google claimed the video violates its “cyberbullying” and/or “harassment” “policy” which is a false assertion. Google removed the video because this video is critical of the media capture Google is engaged in; the removal of this video being a most ironic example of such duplicity. The video is critical of Google’s media control, but does not violate any term of service with regard to “cyberbullying” and/or “harassment”.

