in Latest, Video

Google Censors video critical of Google!

100 Views

Google Censors video critical of Google!

Google is an internet search engine operation, the reach of its services effectively rendering it a public service provider. Google owns YouTube in a conflict-of-interest acquisition via corporate-controlled/influenced US courts, in 2006. https://w…

Google is an internet search engine operation, the reach of its services effectively rendering it a public service provider. Google owns YouTube in a conflict-of-interest acquisition via corporate-controlled/influenced US courts, in 2006. https://www.cjr.org/watchdog/media-capture.php

Google has in bad faith censored this video critical of its conflict-of-interest media control. Google claimed the video violates its “cyberbullying” and/or “harassment” “policy” which is a false assertion. Google removed the video because this video is critical of the media capture Google is engaged in; the removal of this video being a most ironic example of such duplicity. The video is critical of Google’s media control, but does not violate any term of service with regard to “cyberbullying” and/or “harassment”.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

How CHINA Took Over While America’s Elite Sleep: Gen. Robert Spalding

“Statue Wars: One Summer in Bristol”