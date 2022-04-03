Hey, Teacher, Leave Them Kids Alone!

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

“We don’t need indoctrination,

We don’t need no mind control,

No masturbation in the classroom,

Teacher, leave them kids alone.”

(With apologies to Roger Waters).

“Now, boys and girls, we are going to continue with the alphabet. Today’s letter is G. Can anyone tell me what G stands for?”

“Jeep, sir?”

“No, Alexandria, good grief, what are they teaching in New York schools these days?”

“Someone else try.”

“Gay, sir?”

“No, Jussie, we don’t do that sort of filth in Florida. Can anyone tell me what G stands for?”

“I know, Mr DeSantis – gaslighting!”

“Well done, Donald.”

*************************************************************

Imagine you are watching your daughter play with other kids in the park. A man walks by with his dog on a lead, stops and talks to them briefly. Shortly, your daughter runs up to you and says “Mummy, that man asked me if I was transsexual.”

What would be your reaction?

Most mothers would be angry, and not a few fathers would take the matter further. If you don’t want perverts grooming your kids in the park, why would you want them grooming any kids in the classroom?

The mainstream media including a host of celebrities are claiming the DeSantis bill to prevent this is a “Don’t say gay” bill. There is no reason kids shouldn’t use the word gay as long as they understand it means happy. Leaving that aside, the word appears nowhere in the bill, and if you believe any of this fluff, you are being gaslighted. Here is the bill – short and direct with clear, unambiguous language – as an honest bill should be.

Take particular note of paragraph 3: 3.

“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

That’s clear enough, isn’t it? Don’t talk dirty to my kids or anyone else’s.

It goes without saying that the usual suspects – progressives and perverts – are not happy with this sensible if modest measure to protect the young and vulnerable from indoctrination into a sordid and dangerous lifestyle. If you think that is an exaggeration, check out some of the videos made by pervert teachers about “coming out” to their young charges or saluting the misnamed pride flag.

If you think the current hysteria about trans is just a passing phase, check out the work of Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull who has uncovered a trove of horror stories of vulnerable young girls undergoing mastectomies and boys undergoing…yes, that.

An article written by three female activists for CNN and published fittingly on April Fool’s Day whined Critics of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law say it will damage LGBTQ students, parents and teachers. How will it damage teachers? When they allude to students, they really mean pupils, including pre-schoolers. Here’s news for them, there is no such animal as an LGBTQ school pupil. A girl who wears jeans, cuts her hair short, and hangs around with the boys isn’t destined to grow up a lesbian, she may just be a tomboy.

