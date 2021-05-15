It is amazing that anybody supporting Imposter Biden thinks he loves America. Brietbart News and a very observant YouTuber caught this piece of news, as the Hologram signed an executive order revoking the planned Garden of Heroes and also revoking the real President (Donald Trump)’s order to punish anyone who defaces or destroys statues of figures important in American history. First, the video:
President Joe Biden revoked an executive order Friday to create a National Garden of American Heroes, initially planned by former President Donald Trump.
Biden also revoked Trump’s order to prevent online censorship, and his order to protect American monuments.
Biden could have modified Trump’s initial order but instead revoked it entirely.
The White House did not say why Biden revoked his predecessor’s executive orders but sent the text of his order to revoke Trump’s priorities to reporters on Friday afternoon.
Trump announced his plan to build a monument to the greatest Americans in history in July 2020, when leftist radicals were vandalizing statues and monuments of famous Americans.
“The National Garden is America’s answer to this reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values, and entire way of life,” Trump wrote in his executive order directing the future of the memorial site.
In January 2021, Trump issued a list of 244 Americans he wanted to see in the garden, including Neil Armstrong, Daniel Boone, Kobe Bryant, William Buckley Jr., Johnny Cash, Whittaker Chambers, Ray Charles, Walt Disney, Aretha Franklin and other legends of American culture.
“[E]ach individual has been chosen for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love,” Trump wrote in the executive order at the time.
Here is what the executive order looks like, as shown on the whitehouse.gov site. Note that the revocation is “hidden” in a flurry of legalese, but it is nevertheless there. Keep in mind, also, what Breitbart News noted, that the Imposter gave no reason for why this EO was being revoked. Interestingly enough, on the White House page, the subsequent entry deals with the celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid.
One wonders if there is a connection.
“Who controls the past controls the future; who controls the present controls the past.” – George Orwell
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including sections 3301 and 3302 of title 5, United States Code, it is hereby ordered as follows:
Section 1. Revocation of Presidential Actions. The following Presidential actions are revoked: Executive Order 13925 of May 28, 2020 (Preventing Online Censorship), Executive Order 13933 of June 26, 2020 (Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues and Combating Recent Criminal Violence), Executive Order 13934 of July 3, 2020 (Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes), Executive Order 13964 of December 10, 2020 (Rebranding United States Foreign Assistance To Advance American Influence), Executive Order 13978 of January 18, 2021 (Building the National Garden of American Heroes), and Executive Order 13980 of January 18, 2021 (Protecting Americans From Overcriminalization Through Regulatory Reform).
Sec. 2. Implementation. The Director of the Office of Management and Budget and the heads of executive departments and agencies shall promptly consider taking steps to rescind any orders, rules, regulations, guidelines, or policies, or portions thereof, implementing or enforcing the Presidential actions identified in section 1 of this order, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, including the Administrative Procedure Act, 5 U.S.C. 551 et seq. In addition, any personnel positions, committees, task forces, or other entities established pursuant to the Presidential actions identified in section 1 of this order shall be abolished, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law.
Sec. 3. Technical Amendment. To enhance the efficiency of the civil service and to promote good administration and systematic application of merit system principles, Executive Order 14003 of January 22, 2021 (Protecting the Federal Workforce), revoked Executive Order 13957 of October 21, 2020 (Creating Schedule F in the Excepted Service), thereby eliminating Schedule F in the excepted service. In order to update the civil service rules to reflect the action taken in Executive Order 14003, Civil Service Rule VI is amended as follows:
(a) 5 CFR 6.2 is amended to read:
“OPM shall list positions that it excepts from the competitive service in Schedules A, B, C, and D, and it shall list the position of administrative law judge in Schedule E, which schedules shall constitute parts of this rule, as follows:
Schedule A. Positions other than those of a confidential or policy-determining character for which it is not practicable to examine shall be listed in Schedule A.
Schedule B. Positions other than those of a confidential or policy-determining character for which it is not practicable to hold a competitive examination shall be listed in Schedule B. Appointments to these positions shall be subject to such noncompetitive examination as may be prescribed by OPM.
Schedule C. Positions of a confidential or policy-determining character shall be listed in Schedule C.
Schedule D. Positions other than those of a confidential or policy-determining character for which the competitive service requirements make impracticable the adequate recruitment of sufficient numbers of students attending qualifying educational institutions or individuals who have recently completed qualifying educational programs shall be listed in Schedule D. These positions are temporarily placed in the excepted service to enable more effective recruitment from all segments of society by using means of recruiting and assessing candidates that diverge from the rules generally applicable to the competitive service.
Schedule E. Positions of administrative law judge appointed under 5 U.S.C. 3105 shall be listed in Schedule E. Conditions of good administration warrant placing the position of administrative law judge in the excepted service and exempting appointment to this position from the requirements of 5 CFR, part 302, including examination and rating requirements, though each agency shall follow the principle of veteran preference as far as administratively feasible.”
(b) 5 CFR 6.4 is amended to read:
“Except as required by statute, the Civil Service Rules and Regulations shall not apply to removals from positions listed in Schedules A, C, D, or E, or from positions excepted from the competitive service by statute. The Civil Service Rules and Regulations shall apply to removals from positions listed in Schedule B of persons who have competitive status.”
Sec. 4. General Provisions.
(a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:
(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or
(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.
(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.
(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.
THE WHITE HOUSE,
May 14, 2021.
