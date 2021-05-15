in Latest, Video

Middle East Explodes, Washington Mumbles

Middle East Explodes, Washington Mumbles
Telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The Turkish President expressed his deep condolences over the tragedy in the school in Kazan, sending words of sympathy to the families of the victims and best wishes for a speedy recovery to those who were injured. The presidents exchanged views on the recent aggravation in East Jerusalem and voiced serious concern over the continuing clashes and the growing number of casualties.

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel

President Biden spoke today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He condemned the rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. He conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s security and for Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians.

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. It is very good to welcome my friend, Ayman Safadi, the foreign minister of Jordan, here to the State Department and to Washington. Needless to say, we’re very focused on the situation in Israel, West Bank, Gaza, very deeply concerned about the rocket attacks that we are seeing now that […]

Alexander Mercouris

