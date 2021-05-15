EU panics to save Macron from election defeat, suggests 3 year immigration suspension
The Duran: Episode 970
Michel Barnier Calls For 3-5 Year Suspension of Immigration Into EU
Michel Barnier has called for a 3-5 year suspension of immigration into EU countries, warning that the bloc’s external borders have become a “sieve” for criminals and terrorists. “I think we have to take the time for three or five years to suspend immigration,” Barnier told French media.
