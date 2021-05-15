Dr Janci Chunn Lindsay on the Risks of COVID Gene Therapy

In this Canadian Patriot Podcast discussion, Dr. Janci Chunn Lindsay discusses the risks of COVID gene therapy and unpacks the content of her April 23, 2021 testimony to the CDC in Atlanta Georgia wherein she made a strong case to halt the gene therapy rollout in order to investigate several points of immediate concern.

Her 3 min. testimony can be heard here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Vj3x…

Bio: Dr. Janci Chunn Lindsay is the Director of Toxicology and Molecular Biology for Toxicology Support Services, LLC. She holds a doctorate in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center-Houston. Dr. Lindsay has extensive experience in analyzing the molecular profile of pharmacologic responses. Her expertise centers on evaluating the complex dynamics of toxicity, such as toxicant pharmacology, exposure route, host metabolism, and subsequent cellular effects as they relate to the contribution of specific substances to impairment, health and fertility risk, and human disease.

