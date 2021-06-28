‘He was not suicidal,’ McAfee’s widow says in statement
John McAfee’s widow says that her husband was not suicidal when she last spoke to him and told her he would call her later that evening. McAfee was found dead on Wednesday hours after a Spanish court ruled that he would be extradited to the U.S., where he faced the rest of his life in jail for tax evasion.
John McAfee’s widow, Janice, has insisted that her husband was not suicidal, fueling speculation among supporters who have been posting past tweets from the tech giant insisting he would never take his own life.
Another good man down. Spain once again reiterates it’s status as a vassel state willing to do absolutely anything in service to it’s master. What does Spain get in return for spying on Assange or bumping off political prisoners? Spain gets alot of bad PR without any obvious rewards.