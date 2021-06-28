in Latest, Video

Hunter’s $25K adult services accident, possibly with dad’s money

Hunter’s $25K adult services accident, possibly with dad’s money

Hunter Biden gets a pass…. AGAIN! Liberal media ignore claims president’s son used dad’s money to accidentally pay escort $25,000

Liberal media ignores Hunter’s latest scandal involving a prostitute

The NYT, WaPo, CNN and MSNBC are among liberal-leaning outlets who have continued to ignore scandals about the president’s son All were happy to focus on Donald Trump’s family while he was president – with CNN publishing two posts about Jared and Ivanka Trump in the last two days Text

Alex Christoforou

Political Dermatology 101
Political Dermatology 101
June 28, 2021

Junior’s debauchery is just a surface manifestation of the debauchery of the system that created it, like the skin boil of a diseased patient.

