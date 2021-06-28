Hunter’s $25K adult services accident, possibly with dad’s money
Hunter Biden gets a pass…. AGAIN! Liberal media ignore claims president’s son used dad’s money to accidentally pay escort $25,000
Liberal media ignores Hunter’s latest scandal involving a prostitute
The NYT, WaPo, CNN and MSNBC are among liberal-leaning outlets who have continued to ignore scandals about the president’s son All were happy to focus on Donald Trump’s family while he was president – with CNN publishing two posts about Jared and Ivanka Trump in the last two days Text
Junior’s debauchery is just a surface manifestation of the debauchery of the system that created it, like the skin boil of a diseased patient.