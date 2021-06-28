Key witness in Assange case was paid FBI informant, fabricated accusations
The Duran: Episode 1019
Key witness in Assange case admits to lies in indictment
A major witness in the United States’ Department of Justice case against Julian Assange has admitted to fabricating key accusations in the indictment against the Wikileaks founder.
Key witness in Assange case admits to lies in indictment
A major witness in the United States’ Department of Justice case against Julian Assange has admitted to fabricating key accusations in the indictment against the Wikileaks founder.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
In my view Assange is a paradigm for the loss of rights and freedoms suffered by us all. The UK government (and officials in provinces in Australia, Canada and various US states) now behave as though they are no longer constrained by due legal process or the observation of constitutional rights, as we’ve seen with Covid. And they are getting away with it.
Listen up, any agency(ies) that can take the tried and true concept of precedent and attempt to neuter and twist it into a pejorative by redefining it as something as inane as ‘whataboutism’ has absolutely no respect for the legality of things.
The entire last decade of US internal political machinations and foreign policy reminds me of a never-tiring effort to pound square pegs into round holes, irrespective of all the bruised thumbs it reaps.
FBI: Tell us about yourself
INFORMANT: Im a sketchy pedophile who will betray anyone and lie as needed.
FBI: Welcome aboard
What about the separation of the Judiciary and Government in any functioning democracy? In the UK tit is clear that the Judiciary has become a tool of the government of the day.
No one’s perfect (Russia struggles under that separation or lack of to this day). That said, in the US the Judiciary has clearly become a tool of the Democratic Party.
I’d say that this would be extraordinarily embarrassing for the FBI, had it not already been embarrassed beyond all imaginable bounds of the ordinary.
Anyway, it’s reassuring to know that they’re still performing to decades old expectations and revelations. There’s something to be said for stability of operandi, after all.
The evidence is that FBI are corrupt beyond the limits of endurance.
That the British Legal System is broken beyond recognition.
That the spooks rule. That Media LIE for them.
That Justice is simply a word of seven letters.