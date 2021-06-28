in Latest, Video

Key witness in Assange case was paid FBI informant, fabricated accusations

370 Views 12 Votes 7 Comments

Key witness in Assange case was paid FBI informant, fabricated accusations
The Duran: Episode 1019

Key witness in Assange case admits to lies in indictment
A maj­or wit­n­ess in the United States’ Depart­ment of Justice ca­se against Ju­li­an Assange has admitted to fabricat­ing key accusati­ons in the indict­ment against the Wiki­leaks found­er.

Key witness in Assange case admits to lies in indictment

A major witness in the United States’ Department of Justice case against Julian Assange has admitted to fabricating key accusations in the indictment against the Wikileaks founder.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

12 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Greg
Greg
June 28, 2021

In my view Assange is a paradigm for the loss of rights and freedoms suffered by us all. The UK government (and officials in provinces in Australia, Canada and various US states) now behave as though they are no longer constrained by due legal process or the observation of constitutional rights, as we’ve seen with Covid. And they are getting away with it.

10
Reply
As the World Turns
As the World Turns
Reply to  Greg
June 29, 2021

Listen up, any agency(ies) that can take the tried and true concept of precedent and attempt to neuter and twist it into a pejorative by redefining it as something as inane as ‘whataboutism’ has absolutely no respect for the legality of things.

The entire last decade of US internal political machinations and foreign policy reminds me of a never-tiring effort to pound square pegs into round holes, irrespective of all the bruised thumbs it reaps.

Last edited 2 hours ago by As the World Turns
0
Reply
joeg
joeg
June 28, 2021

FBI: Tell us about yourself

INFORMANT: Im a sketchy pedophile who will betray anyone and lie as needed.

FBI: Welcome aboard

4
Reply
Terry R
Terry R
June 28, 2021

What about the separation of the Judiciary and Government in any functioning democracy? In the UK tit is clear that the Judiciary has become a tool of the government of the day.

3
Reply
As the World Turns
As the World Turns
Reply to  Terry R
June 29, 2021

No one’s perfect (Russia struggles under that separation or lack of to this day). That said, in the US the Judiciary has clearly become a tool of the Democratic Party.

0
Reply
Know Thyself
Know Thyself
June 29, 2021

I’d say that this would be extraordinarily embarrassing for the FBI, had it not already been embarrassed beyond all imaginable bounds of the ordinary.

Anyway, it’s reassuring to know that they’re still performing to decades old expectations and revelations. There’s something to be said for stability of operandi, after all.

0
Reply
remo
remo
June 29, 2021

The evidence is that FBI are corrupt beyond the limits of endurance.
That the British Legal System is broken beyond recognition.
That the spooks rule. That Media LIE for them.
That Justice is simply a word of seven letters.

AMERCIA_employmentFunction.jpg
0
Reply

Hunter’s $25K adult services accident, possibly with dad’s money