Ukraine Backstabs Washington, Votes with China against US in UN Human Rights Council

Ukraine Backstabs Washington, Votes with China against US in UN Human Rights Council
News Topic 203

China supports Ukraine’s withdrawal from anti-China joint statement at UN human rights session

China welcomes Ukraine’s move withdrawing its support for an anti-China joint statement at UNHRC 47th session, which embodies the spirit of maintaining autonomy and seeking truth from facts, and is also in line with the UN Charter and basic norms of intl relations: Chinese FM

Alexander Mercouris

Dwight Clark
Dwight Clark
June 28, 2021

Greetings, May Behdety be Praised. The King of which Comrads Babi have opened the Sky for would remind Babi of the Kings faithfullness with council accordingly. The King believes Back to the USSR with Ringo going Beach Boys was Cold War effort..However in reviewing 2009 concert Moscow The Red Star shown in video looked hard pressed and Usuary was declared in commentary accordingly. Shortly after HMS Defender GPS commandeered heading straight for Russian border-Ringo and Back in the USSR, you dont know how lucky you are, and rather then storming Russian Border it was more of Beach Boys. This is… Read more »

