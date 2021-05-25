The Next News Network broadcast a video of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he signed a bill limiting the reach of Big Tech media companies against Floridian residents. This is one of the first new laws in the United States that takes Big Tech to task in any useful and provocative way. One aspect of the bill imposes $250,000 per day fines if a Big Tech company blocks a political candidate’s social media presence.

A reporter asked a question that probably tipped off the crowd, asking if this law was made for the benefit of President Trump, who now lives in Florida, and who was deplatformed while in office toward the end of his first term.

Governor DeSantis’s response not only put the reporter in her place, it literally caused a standing ovation. Watch [If you want to go straight to this moment, go to [02:29] in the video if this link below fails to actually begin to play from that point:

This is one of an increasing number of signs I have been tracking that show that conservative, or just plain “normal” America, is standing and fighting back against the coup d’etat that took place in November, 2020.

