The West and The Arrest in Belarus: A Case of Fear, Double Standards and Impotent Rage

Belarusian opposition blogger Protasevich giving confession – TV MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel deemed as extremist in Belarus, who was detained at Minsk’s airport on Sunday, is giving a confession, according to a video aired by the Belarus 1 TV channel on Monday. “I am kept at detention center No.

No reason for West to be shocked by Ryanair flight incident, Russian diplomat says MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. There is no reason why Western countries should be shocked by the Ryanair flight incident, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook on Monday. “What is shocking is that the West has described the incident in Belarusian airspace as shocking.

MoA – Lukashenko’s Revenge (Served Cold) On yesterday’s threat Petri Krohn wrote of: LUKASHENKO’S REVENGE (Best served cold) Last summer Ukraine’s security service SBU tried to play dirty trick on Lukashenko. Russian volunteers, who had fought on the Novorossiyan side in the Ukrainian civil war were made a fake job offer, “security” work on Syrian oil fields.

Belarus kidnapping sets a dangerous global precedent

Belarus kidnapping sets a dangerous global precedent The “rules-based international order” is a dull phrase beloved by diplomats that can sound like a meaningless cliché. Boris Johnson, Britain’s prime minister, even briefly considered instructing his officials to stop using the term. But if anyone doubts the need for a rules-based international order, they should consider what has just happened to Ryanair flight FR4978 from Greece to Lithuania.

