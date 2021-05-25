The West and The Arrest in Belarus: A Case of Fear, Double Standards and Impotent Rage
News Topic 166
Belarusian opposition blogger Protasevich giving confession – TV
Belarusian opposition blogger Protasevich giving confession – TV
MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel deemed as extremist in Belarus, who was detained at Minsk’s airport on Sunday, is giving a confession, according to a video aired by the Belarus 1 TV channel on Monday. “I am kept at detention center No.
No reason for West to be shocked by Ryanair flight incident, Russian diplomat says
No reason for West to be shocked by Ryanair flight incident, Russian diplomat says
MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. There is no reason why Western countries should be shocked by the Ryanair flight incident, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook on Monday. “What is shocking is that the West has described the incident in Belarusian airspace as shocking.
MoA – Lukashenko’s Revenge (Served Cold)
On yesterday’s threat Petri Krohn wrote of: LUKASHENKO’S REVENGE (Best served cold) Last summer Ukraine’s security service SBU tried to play dirty trick on Lukashenko. Russian volunteers, who had fought on the Novorossiyan side in the Ukrainian civil war were made a fake job offer, “security” work on Syrian oil fields.
Belarus kidnapping sets a dangerous global precedent
Belarus kidnapping sets a dangerous global precedent
The “rules-based international order” is a dull phrase beloved by diplomats that can sound like a meaningless cliché. Boris Johnson, Britain’s prime minister, even briefly considered instructing his officials to stop using the term. But if anyone doubts the need for a rules-based international order, they should consider what has just happened to Ryanair flight FR4978 from Greece to Lithuania.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
“EU leaders agree to close skies & airports to Belarus over Ryanair incident, freeze €3bn investment until Minsk turns ‘democratic’”
No problem. Russia just announced it will add more EU sanctions and deny EU carrier overflights until it presses Ukraine to divert to Belarus the $3bn it stole from Russia with EU blessing to make up the difference.
“… Russia just announced it will add more EU sanctions and deny EU carrier overflights until it presses Ukraine to divert to Belarus the $3bn … …”
Good news indeed. Could you please indicate the source (any language would do)? Thank you.
so who can guess who owned a major news agency in BLR during protests? where are the former owner(s) residing now?
uuu dirty antisemites 😈 fujjjj 😎
The “secretive aninymous sources” Mr. Mercouris – who like all western ” analysts” has no access to russian media and speaks no russian – refers to are not ” secretive” or ” anonymous” at all.
According to russian media twomwell-knoan russian pranksters, Vlasimir Kushneziw and Alexei Stoljarov called up the NED, pretended they were Tichanovskaya and her chief of staff and then the guys and gals at the NED talked a lot and spilled a lot of beans.
This is all over russian media. Too bad western “analysts” don’ t notice.
I read about it weeks ago, in English. Why the assumption that Mercouris hadn’t done the same?
FT: The “rules-based international order” is a dull phrase beloved by diplomats that can sound like a meaningless cliché. But if anyone doubts the need for a rules-based international order, they should consider what has just happened to Ryanair flight FR4978 from Greece to Lithuania.
The dullard Fart Times is hilarious. So, they’re proposing that such ‘renditions’ be outlawed by those very same countries that have made it common practice? Yeah, that’ll happen.
I wonder, wasn’t Protasevich in Athens for vetting with Pyatt for a position in Belarus’ next installed government? Love affairs with far right figurines seem to be all the rage in US/UK/EU/CA diplomatic circles these days. I even heard that Canada’s Freeland came out in extraordinary support for Protasevich as a journalist following in the very best traditions of grandpa Chomiak. Nuland didn’t even have to threaten the EU with a FK_U this time around. Such is progress.
Poland’s government officials, desperate for the jab for themselves, have found a way to circumvent EU’s ban on Sputnik V and still stay within the letter of the law.
“Poland interested in importing COVID-19 vaccine for animals from Russia”
Excellent analysis. What I take away from it is that the Protasevich issue is nothing more than yet another indication that the West, having lost all virtue itself, now more than ever resorts to virtue-signaling, screaming loudly their contempt for others for doing the same thing the West has done routinely for a long time. The only result of this foolish exercise is that the West has caused Belarus to join the Eastern alliance by allying itself with Russia. To couch it in different terms: I see the West as a raging Pit-bull which, after having lost all his teeth,… Read more »
The irony is that the Western and US/UK hostility toward Russia, in particular, has greatly increased the competence of Russian institutions. The Russian military training has been greatly enhanced by the combat training missions in Syria. Russian military equipment has been greatly enhanced and is now superior to Western equipment in most aspects. Russian diplomacy is second to none and is greatly enhanced by the use of satire and humour that mocks Western ‘ indispensability ‘. Russian industry has re-learned that it’s vital to have the national ability to manufacture ALL the components of strategic goods and services. The most… Read more »