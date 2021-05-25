New Poll, Le Pen continues to surge. Macron needs EU intervention to avoid loss
The Duran: Episode 982
Marine Le Pen leads the challenge to Emmanuel Macron as rivals falter
Marine Le Pen, the French far-right leader, is on course to knock out all possible mainstream party candidates and face Emmanuel Macron in a run-off in presidential elections next spring, according to a poll yesterday.
The sneering media has already started – the fact that le Pen is deemed FAR Right is as much a misnomer there, as it is in Britain or America. Anyone who wants a return to decent human values, respectfulness, honesty, loyalty, integrity, propriety, and all the other virtues, get labelled almost as anarchists! Those who smear us in that manner seem to forget that communism/fascism is actually farthest away from the centre ground as any ideology can be, yet would recoil at being labelled Far Left! It’s the globalists who are out of sync with what the humans on the… Read more »
There’s a tried and true rule for identifying the ‘far right’, at least in Central and Eastern Europe. Look to who the US supports. No other methods required.