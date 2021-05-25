in Latest, Video

Maria Zakharova: Belarus-Ryanair flight, “No reason for West to be shocked”

No reason for West to be shocked by Ryanair flight incident, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. There is no reason why Western countries should be shocked by the Ryanair flight incident, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook on Monday. “What is shocking is that the West has described the incident in Belarusian airspace as shocking.

The West and The Arrest in Belarus: A Case of Fear, Double Standards and Impotent Rage

Alex Christoforou

Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
May 25, 2021
Brokenspine66
May 25, 2021

If I remember right, I read somewhere an unofficial poll was conducted by an org, more leaning to the opposition, in Belarus around the election were they concluded that Lukashenko had probably around 50% and the opposition under 30%…but it was contrary with the western propaganda narrative…so it was not widely reported buried ect…the usual hypocrite BS from the west + their phony proxies.

