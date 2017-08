WARNING: The following video is extremely graphic in content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in the Spanish city of Barcelona Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a van hit pedestrians in the city’s central Las Ramblas area. Catalonian authorities claim 13 people were killed and over 80 were hospitalized in the attack.

WARNING: Below is a graphic video of the scene captured on a cell phone by a witness immediately following the horrible attack…

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED