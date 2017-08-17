BREAKING: 13 dead, 80 hospitalized after van plows into pedestrians in Barcelona, terrorism confirmed

Local police are searching for two suspected perpetrators of the van attack in Barcelona, the Vanguardia newspaper reported Thursday.

A van hit pedestrians today in Barcelona’s central Las Ramblas area – a district popular among tourists. The Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalonian police force, confirmed that 13 people are confirmed dead and 80 hospitilized.

Local authorities are labeling the incident as terrorism.

Reports are that 2 armed men have entered a nearby restaurant. Emergency authorities are warning people to avoid the area and stay indoors.

A video has been released by the Spanish police to show the van that killed 3 people:

#Barcelona Así ha quedado la furgoneta que ha arrollado a varias personas en las Ramblas. Se busca al autor de los hechos.

☎️062

☎️112 pic.twitter.com/et0CSd9dji — AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) August 17, 2017

WARNING: Graphic video