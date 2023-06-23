in Latest, Video

Graham, NATO will go to war. Putin, Sarmat is ready. DOJ Biden cover-up. Russian book ban. U/1

616 Views 18 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Graham, NATO will go to war. Putin, Sarmat is ready. DOJ Biden cover-up. Russian book ban. U/1
Topic 1000

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

18 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

How America’s Two Political Parties Prevent Democracy in America

Decision making centers will be destroyed. Russia warns US & UK