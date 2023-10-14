Global Warming as Reported on 13 October 2023

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

A major report from Berkeley Earth research scientist Zeke Hausfather was published as a NYT Op-Ed on October 13th headlining “I Study Climate Change. The Data Is Telling Us Something New.” This “something new” is the most-convincing evidence yet that the many in the scientific community who have been assuming that the proper equation to model global warming is linear — increasing in a straight line from year to year — are wrong, and that, instead, during the past 15 years, the data have been making increasingly clear that the global temperature-rise is actually an exponential function, by means of which the rate-of-change accelerates each year so as to become faster and faster each year. He summarily presents this evidence there.

If what he says is correct, then this “acceleration means that the effects of climate change we are already seeing — extreme heat waves, wildfires, rainfall and sea level rise — will only grow more severe in the coming years.” He places his hopes upon increased usage of improved forms of solar and wind power; but, in my recent book, I already was assuming that it’s an exponential function, and I presented this more pessimistic statement of its implications for such non-revolutionary technological fixes or improvements:

Waiting yet longer for a technological breakthrough, such as fossil-fuels corporations have always promised will happen but nobody has ever actually delivered (and such as is exemplified here), is doomed, because if and when such a real breakthrough would occur, we’d already be too late, and the uncontrollably spiraling and accelerating feedback-loops would already be out of control even if they weren’t uncontrollable back then. We’d simply be racing, then, to catch up with — and to get ahead of — an even faster rise in global temperatures than existed at that previous time. Things get exponentially worse with each and every year of delay. Consequently, something sudden, sharp, and decisive, must happen immediately, and it can happen only by a fundamental change becoming instituted in our laws, not in our technology. The solution, if it comes, will come from government, and not even possibly come from industry (technological breakthroughs). For governments to instead wait, and to hope for a “technological breakthrough,” is simply for our planet to die. It’s to doom this planet. It’s to abandon the government’s obligation to the future (its supreme obligation). The reason why is that what’s difficult to achieve now (preventing the murder of our planet), will soon be impossible to achieve.

I have also presented my basic argument online, under the heading, “The ONLY Way That Global Warming MIGHT Be Able To Be Stopped”, which article opened: “There is only one way that might work — all others (as will be documented here) can’t even possibly work: Outlaw the purchasing of any stock or bond — any investment securities — in fossil-fuel extraction companies, such as ExxonMobil and Peabody Coal: any such company at all.” That would effectively terminate further investments in exploring for more and more fossil fuels and for increasingly efficient ways to process and market them, and it would also skyrocket R&D into potentially revolutionarily cleaner and safer forms of nuclear-energy production, such as fusion power, or, maybe, thorium, or else BREST, reactors. The IAEA has been becoming increasingly supportive of escalating global R&D into the possibility that thorium-nuclear might be a viable solution to the biggest of all energy-problems, which is the very real and now emergency threat of global burnout that fossil fuels present. But the investments that are needed into this skyrocketing thorium-nuclear R&D, a potentially revolutionary technology, can come ONLY from investors who no longer can invest in fossil fuels (and who recognize the inability of solar and wind power to replace those). Ambrose Evans-Pritchard was right when he headlined on 29 August 2010, “Obama could kill fossil fuels overnight with a nuclear dash for thorium”, but nothing was done, because Obama, like the Republican Party’s Trump, was owned by billionaires who were invested into either fossil and/or solar-based ’solutions’. And then, there’s also BREST reactors, which Russia is pioneering. These are just three nuclear-future possibilities, but whatever the future will be if it won’t be global burnout, will NOT be an existing technology. And this means that all R&D into the existing technologies must immediately stop and be invested instead into possibly revolutionary new technologies. The ONLY way to achieve that is: “Outlaw the purchasing of any stock or bond — any investment securities — in fossil-fuel extraction companies.”

Right now, a huge problem is that virtually all of the developing world is located in the parts of our planet that are OUTSIDE the developed West, and THOSE underdeveloped nations are precisely the ones that will be suffering the most from global burnout. Here is an informative ranking (as-of 13 October 2023) of the vulnerability to global warming (ultimately could become burnout), starting with the least vulnerable nation, which today is #1 Switzerland, all the way to #185 Somalia, which is the most vulnerable:

Vulnerability rankings | ND-GAIN Index The ND-GAIN Country Index, a project of the University of Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative (ND-GAIN), summarizes a country’s Vulnerability to climate change and other global challenges on the one hand and its Readiness to improve resilience on the other hand.

VULNERABILITY (as measured on 13 October 2023) (U.S-&-Allied + Russia & China are the least vulnerable, scoring below 0.400; southern hemisphere except Australia & N.Z. are the most vulnerable, above 0.400; but these scores change as new studies become published):

Country Rank

Country Income group

Country Score (from 0.244 the least vulnerable, to 0.678 the most vulnerable

1

Switzerland

Upper

0.244

2

Norway

Upper

0.262

3

Czech Republic

Upper

0.268

4

Finland

Upper

0.276

5

United Kingdom

Upper

0.283

6

Germany

Upper

0.287

7

Austria

Upper

0.288

7

Canada

Upper

0.288

9

New Zealand

Upper

0.294

10

Sweden

Upper

0.296

11

Ireland

Upper

0.298

12

Spain

Upper

0.300

13

Luxembourg

Upper

0.302

14

France

Upper

0.303

15

Slovenia

Upper

0.304

16

Israel

Upper

0.305

17

Iceland

Upper

0.308

18

United States

Upper

0.309

19

Australia

Upper

0.312

20

Poland

Upper

0.313

21

Portugal

Upper

0.321

22

Kazakhstan

Upper middle

0.322

23

Italy

Upper

0.326

23

Russian Federation

Upper

0.326

25

Belgium

Upper

0.327

26

Greece

Upper middle

0.329

27

Chile

Upper middle

0.330

28

Kyrgyzstan

Low

0.331

29

Belarus

Upper middle

0.332

30

Estonia

Upper

0.340

30

Malta

Upper

0.340

32

Denmark

Upper

0.341

33

Bulgaria

Upper middle

0.342

34

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Upper middle

0.348

34

Hungary

Upper

0.348

36

Turkmenistan

Upper middle

0.349

37

Slovakia

Upper

0.350

38

Turkey

Upper middle

0.353

39

Netherlands

Upper

0.355

40

Kuwait

Upper

0.356

41

Cyprus

Upper

0.360

42

Ukraine

Lower middle

0.363

43

Uzbekistan

Lower middle

0.364

44

Latvia

Upper

0.365

44

Trinidad & Tobago

Upper middle

0.365

46

Qatar

Upper

0.366

47

Montenegro

Upper middle

0.367

48

Armenia

Upper middle

0.368

49

Jordan

Lower middle

0.369

49

Malaysia

Upper middle

0.369

51

Republic of Korea

Upper

0.370

51

Lithuania

Upper

0.370

53

United Arab Emirates

Upper

0.371

53

Paraguay

Upper middle

0.371

55

Costa Rica

Upper middle

0.372

55

Tajikistan

Low

0.372

57

Uruguay

Upper middle

0.373

58

Brazil

Upper middle

0.374

59

Mongolia

Lower middle

0.375

59

Singapore

Upper

0.375

61

Algeria

Lower middle

0.376

62

Japan

Upper

0.378

62

Macedonia

Upper middle

0.378

64

Iran

Upper middle

0.379

64

Morocco

Lower middle

0.379

66

Croatia

Upper

0.380

66

Tunisia

Lower middle

0.380

68

Azerbaijan

Upper middle

0.382

68

Grenada

Upper middle

0.382

70

Venezuela

Upper middle

0.383

71

Argentina

Upper middle

0.384

72

Mexico

Upper middle

0.385

73

Barbados

Upper middle

0.386

74

China

Upper middle

0.387

75

South Africa

Lower middle

0.390

76

Brunei Darussalam

Upper

0.391

77

Suriname

Upper middle

0.394

78

Albania

Upper middle

0.395

79

Saint Lucia

Lower middle

0.397

79

Romania

Upper

0.397

81

Georgia

Upper middle

0.400

82

Panama

Upper middle

0.401

83

Lebanon

Lower middle

0.403

84

Saudi Arabia

Upper

0.405

85

Moldova

Upper middle

0.406

86

Equatorial Guinea

Upper middle

0.413

86

Serbia

Upper middle

0.413

88

Colombia

Upper middle

0.414

89

Oman

Upper

0.416

90

Peru

Lower middle

0.418

91

Botswana

Upper middle

0.419

92

Dominican Republic

Upper middle

0.420

92

Egypt

Lower middle

0.420

94

Libya

Upper middle

0.421

94

El Salvador

Lower middle

0.421

96

Guyana

Upper middle

0.422

97

Mauritius

Upper middle

0.426

98

Cape Verde

Lower middle

0.427

99

Cuba

NA

0.428

100

Jamaica

Lower middle

0.430

101

Guatemala

Lower middle

0.432

102

Thailand

Upper middle

0.437

103

Bahrain

Upper

0.440

103

Indonesia

Lower middle

0.440

105

Iraq

Lower middle

0.441

106

Nicaragua

Lower middle

0.442

107

Bolivia

Lower middle

0.446

108

Dominica

Lower middle

0.450

108

Gabon

Upper middle

0.450

108

Ghana

Lower middle

0.450

111

Ecuador

Lower middle

0.451

112

Bahamas

Upper

0.452

113

Honduras

Lower middle

0.454

114

Belize

Lower middle

0.455

114

Fiji

Lower middle

0.455

116

Seychelles

Upper middle

0.457

117

Laos

Lower middle

0.460

118

Cameroon

Low

0.461

118

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Upper middle

0.461

120

Syria

NA

0.462

121

Philippines

Lower middle

0.463

122

Namibia

Lower middle

0.464

123

Antigua and Barbuda

Upper middle

0.467

124

Sri Lanka

Lower middle

0.468

125

Dem. People’s Rep. of Korea

NA

0.470

126

Djibouti

Low

0.471

126

Lesotho

Low

0.471

128

Viet Nam

Lower middle

0.475

129

Swaziland

Lower middle

0.476

130

Zambia

Low

0.480

131

Palau

Upper middle

0.485

132

Cambodia

Low

0.486

132

Nigeria

Lower middle

0.486

134

Côte d’Ivoire

Lower middle

0.487

135

Nepal

Low

0.490

136

Mozambique

Low

0.493

137

Togo

Low

0.496

138

India

Lower middle

0.498

139

Timor-Leste

Lower middle

0.501

140

Myanmar

Low

0.504

140

Tanzania

Low

0.504

142

Zimbabwe

Low

0.506

143

Samoa

Lower middle

0.507

144

Angola

Lower middle

0.510

144

Kenya

Low

0.510

146

Haiti

Low

0.514

146

Sao Tome & Principe

Low

0.514

148

Bhutan

Lower middle

0.515

149

Senegal

Low

0.520

150

Comoros

Low

0.521

150

Pakistan

Lower middle

0.521

152

Congo

Low

0.525

153

Gambia

Low

0.526

154

Rwanda

Low

0.527

155

Maldives

Upper middle

0.530

156

Bangladesh

Lower middle

0.531

157

Burkina Faso

Low

0.537

158

Malawi

Low

0.542

159

Yemen

Low

0.544

160

Papua New Guinea

Low

0.546

161

Ethiopia

Low

0.547

161

Guinea

Low

0.547

163

Benin

Low

0.552

164

Vanuatu

Low

0.556

165

Madagascar

Low

0.557

165

Mauritania

Lower middle

0.557

167

Burundi

NA

0.558

168

Sierra Leone

Low

0.561

169

Dem. Rep. of the Congo

Low

0.564

170

Marshall Islands

Lower middle

0.573

171

Nauru

Lower middle

0.581

171

Uganda

Low

0.581

173

Central African Rep.

Low

0.584

174

Afghanistan

Low

0.590

175

Mali

Low

0.596

176

Solomon Islands

Low

0.599

177

Liberia

Low

0.601

178

Sudan

Low

0.604

179

Eritrea

Low

0.605

179

Tonga

Lower middle

0.605

181

Micronesia

Low

0.616

182

Guinea-Bissau

Low

0.626

183

Niger

Low

0.632

184

Chad

Low

0.652

185

Somalia

Low

0.678

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

