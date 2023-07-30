The Fraudulent Global-Warming ‘Debate’

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

The so-called ‘debate’ about global warming is between two sides, both fraudulent. On one side are right-wing-billionaires-funded climate ’scientists’ such as Bjorn Lomborg who was exposed as being no climate scientist at all in Howard Friel’s excellent 2011 The Lomborg Deception (and in many subsequent attacks such as the Grantham Research Institute’s 10 August 2020 article “A closer examination of the fantastical numbers in Bjorn Lomborg’s new book”), but Lomborg nonetheless continues his lucrative career of pretending to be a climate-scientist and confirming to his market of gullible right-wing believers the falsehoods that they already believe in. On the other side are left-wing-billionaires-funded propagandists for such things as electric cars (as-if electricity is an alternative energy-source instead of an alternative way of transmitting energy from energy-sources to a car’s engine). Behind all of this deception of the public to continue believing whatever lies the individual already believes in, is the fact that whereas right-wing billionaires are funding fossil-fuels energy-sources, left-wing billionaires are funding non-fossil-fuels energy sources, and that the market-values of their respective investments will depend upon how effective each side is in deceiving increasing numbers of the general public to join their side against the opposite side.

Unfortunately, however, both sides are actually evading and avoiding the crucial realities, which are that though global warming does exist since at least 1970 and is being caused mainly by humans’ activities (such as farming methods and clear-cutting forests and burning fossil fuels), the methods that the billionaires’ agents propagandize for, so as to halt global warming, won’t and even can’t halt it, and that the one method which might possibly halt it, has never even been publicly talked-about or discussed, because that method would be highly unprofitable for right-wing billionaires, and might even be unprofitable for many left-wing billionaires — and because this alternative method would violate the libertarian (or, as Europeans call it, “neoliberal”) ideology that all billionaires tend strongly to believe in (since libertarianism offers them the only way to ‘justify’ their controlling as much wealth as they do, which is enormously more than they can ever use — just an endless hoarding of power to themselves).

All of the existing-proposed methods for halting global warming rely upon there being success in getting enough members of the general public to switch to electric cars and to heat their homes and businesses by solar and wind power etc., so as to (supposedly) turn the tide against continued rises in this planet’s mean temperatures of air and of water. These supposed ‘solutions’ thrust the policy-decisions down to the billions of ultimate consumers, instead of to the under-3,000 of the world’s billionaires whose propaganda-vehicles and lobbyists and legislators and heads-of-state and all of the politicians whom they placed into office and control will actually be creating and enforcing the laws that will be producing the change, if anything will. Only governments can do it, if anything can — but none actually is doing it, nor even considering it. None is even considering to do the only thing that might work. Consequently, all of the proposals by the famous ‘charities’ and ‘environmentalist’ foundations and dot-orgs, to “reduce your energy footprint” etc., are mere fakes, because they are telling the powerless to save the world — as-if that were even possible. (And, under that ridiculous methodology of ‘saving the world’, who would be getting the BLAME when it fails? It would be those powerless — NOT the few powerful, who actually are the people to blame, since only they possess the power.)

Here is the only method that MIGHT work.

