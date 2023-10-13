in Latest, Video

Here’s What You NEED To Know About Gaza’s History w/ Norman Finkelstein

Talking heads on television and the Internet all seem to have a wealth of opinions about the recent Hamas attacks and Israeli reprisals, yet actual understanding of the detailed history of Gaza is often wanting. Professor Norman Finkelstein breaks down some of the key background that’s essential to understanding what led Israel and the Palestinians into this conflict.

Guest host Craig Jardula and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss with Professor Finkelstein whether it’s accurate to describe Gaza as an “open air prison.”

Commit
Commit
October 13, 2023

Why is it only Jews that are allowed to talk for Palestine in western media? Finkelstein, Chomsky, Sachs, Blumenthal they are gatekeeping. Never say the whole truth.

InnerCynic
InnerCynic
Reply to  Commit
October 14, 2023

At the same time you have to wonder where are all of the saner heads amongst the Palestinians? If they wanted to speak out they could do so daily, have had years to do so,, but strangely they’re nowhere to be found… even on Rumble.

Commit
Commit
Reply to  InnerCynic
October 14, 2023

They are on PressTV and RT all the time.

https://www.presstv.ir/Tags/30423

Also there are many anti Zionists in America who are not Jewish. Why they don’t let people like Ayo H. Kimathi or pastor Rick Wiles speak in msm?

