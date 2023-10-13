Here’s What You NEED To Know About Gaza’s History w/ Norman Finkelstein

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Talking heads on television and the Internet all seem to have a wealth of opinions about the recent Hamas attacks and Israeli reprisals, yet actual understanding of the detailed history of Gaza is often wanting. Professor Norman Finkelstein breaks down some of the key background that’s essential to understanding what led Israel and the Palestinians into this conflict.
Guest host Craig Jardula and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss with Professor Finkelstein whether it’s accurate to describe Gaza as an “open air prison.”
Why is it only Jews that are allowed to talk for Palestine in western media? Finkelstein, Chomsky, Sachs, Blumenthal they are gatekeeping. Never say the whole truth.
At the same time you have to wonder where are all of the saner heads amongst the Palestinians? If they wanted to speak out they could do so daily, have had years to do so,, but strangely they’re nowhere to be found… even on Rumble.
They are on PressTV and RT all the time.
https://www.presstv.ir/Tags/30423
Also there are many anti Zionists in America who are not Jewish. Why they don’t let people like Ayo H. Kimathi or pastor Rick Wiles speak in msm?