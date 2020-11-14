in Latest, Video

Global Elite’s “Great Reset” Agenda (Shocking Discoveries Revealed)

World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab “Great Reset” explained by Economist, George Gammon.  What’s in it for you… Utopia for global elite cronies and dystopia for you.  Klaus sees lockdowns as an opportunity to reduce productivity, lower your standard of living, increase taxes, reduce freedom, to redistribute wealth, open all borders for the greater good of the rest of the world and environment, or so they say!  Ask Prince Charles, he is advocating for this!

Fourth Industrial RevolutionBidenKlaus SchwabGreat ResetBuild Back Better

