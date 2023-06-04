German economic and political breakdown

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Olaf is an oaf! Here’s a man who knowing full well who was responsible for blowing up Nord Stream, and thus plunging his country into recession, robbing his citizenry of their savings and businesses, has the temerity to kowtow to his DC masters and blame Putin! This guy is a lying wretch no different than his predecessor.